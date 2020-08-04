Bruce Montgomery

Bruce Corbin Montgomery
August 3, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Bruce Corbin Montgomery, 75, husband of Mary Steward Montgomery, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, at Easley Place in Easley, S.C.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bruce's memory may be made to Foothills Church, P.O. Box 1085, Seneca, SC 29679.
Born in Berwyn, Ill., Bruce was the son of the late Joseph Cavitt and Betty Anne Johnson Montgomery. Bruce received his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and his master's from Wayne State University. He was a retired teacher, attended Foothills Church and was an avid golfer.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Steward Montgomery; sons, Paul Joseph Montgomery (Stephanie) and David Montgomery; daughter, Kathy Rowe (Zachary); and grandchildren, Madison Montgomery, MaryAnn Montgomery and Julie Rowe.
