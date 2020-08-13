Charles Acker
August 12, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Charles Acker, 85, husband of Elizabeth Stokes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Rainey Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oconee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-10 pandemic and concerns for the health of family and friends, Charles' family asks that all who attend the service and visitation wear face masks. The family is at the residence.
Born in Travelers Rest, S.C., he was the son of the late Charles Clinton and Kathryn Bledsoe Acker. Charles was a former vice president of finance for Carteret General Hospital and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Charles was a former president of NCHFMA, a former Sunday school teacher and student pastor.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a son, Steve Acker (Vicki) of Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Marjorie Acker of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughters, Lynn Hoxit of Norris, S.C., Kay Roderick of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Kelli Owens of Tamassee, S.C.; sister, Mabel Templeton of Greenwood, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas Acker of Chicago and Leah Acker of Spartanburg; great-grandchild, Pearson Acker; step-grandchildren, Timothy Hoxit of Easley, S.C., and Kristin Smith of Murrells Inlet; and step-great-grandchild, Madison Windham.
Charles was preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy Addis Acker; and sister, Kathryn Carver.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.