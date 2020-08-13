1/1
Charles Acker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Acker
August 12, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Charles Acker, 85, husband of Elizabeth Stokes, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Rainey Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oconee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-10 pandemic and concerns for the health of family and friends, Charles' family asks that all who attend the service and visitation wear face masks. The family is at the residence.
Born in Travelers Rest, S.C., he was the son of the late Charles Clinton and Kathryn Bledsoe Acker. Charles was a former vice president of finance for Carteret General Hospital and a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Charles was a former president of NCHFMA, a former Sunday school teacher and student pastor.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a son, Steve Acker (Vicki) of Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Marjorie Acker of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughters, Lynn Hoxit of Norris, S.C., Kay Roderick of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Kelli Owens of Tamassee, S.C.; sister, Mabel Templeton of Greenwood, S.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas Acker of Chicago and Leah Acker of Spartanburg; great-grandchild, Pearson Acker; step-grandchildren, Timothy Hoxit of Easley, S.C., and Kristin Smith of Murrells Inlet; and step-great-grandchild, Madison Windham.
Charles was preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy Addis Acker; and sister, Kathryn Carver.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved