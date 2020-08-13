Clay Campbell
June 7, 2020
Florida – Clayton Stewart Campbell, 72, formerly of Seneca, S.C., husband of the late Barbara Jean Campbell, passed away on Sunday, June 7, in Largo, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Heritage Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clay's memory can be made to Hejaz Shrine Temple, 200 Ranch Road, Mauldin, SC 29607.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of the late George Bennett and Corrine Huguley Campbell. Clay was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the Westminster Masonic Lodge No. 200, a Hejaz Shriner, a member of the R.O.J. and worked as a horticulturist.
Clay is survived by a host of friends.
