David Simmons
David Joel Simmons
July 28, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – David Joel Simmons, 76, husband of Linda Chappell Simmons, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of a formal visitation, Mr. Simmons will lie in state from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family members are at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted, or memorials in David's memory can be made to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 401 Tabor Road, Westminster, SC 29693.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Avery and Vivian Parfitt Simmons. David worked for Colonial store, which later became Big Star, and was a real estate agent for Foxwood Hills Association. David also sold insurance with Liberty Life and worked as the store manager at Ingles in Westminster for 19 years. David was a choir director for Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where he was a member, and was known as a family man.
In addition to his wife, Linda Chappell Simmons, he is survived by his son, Darrell Simmons of Westminster; daughter, Nikki Simmons Eades (Randall) of Westminster; brother, Eddie Simmons; two grandchildren, Noel Eades and Megan Eades, both of Westminster; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Eades and Elijah Cobb.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
