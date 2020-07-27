1/1
Fred Jack Carroll
1922 - 2020
Fred Carroll
July 23, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Fred Jack Carroll, 98, husband of the late Willie Edna Tucker Carroll, passed away on Thursday, July 23, at the Cottingham Hospice House.
The body will lie in state from 2-6 p.m. today, July 24, at Sandifer Funeral Home in Westminster for those wishing to visit. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Westminster First Baptist Church cemetery on Highway 24. The family is at the home of Tom and Linda at 855 Poplar Springs Road, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 1324 Shiloh Road, Seneca, SC 29678.
Born June 22, 1922, in Westminster to the late Henry and Eva Cain Carroll, he grew up in the Oakway Community and was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He retired from the maintenance shop at Chicopee Mill in Walhalla, S.C., and was a jack of all trades and an avid baseball fan. He enjoyed riding horses and camping with family and never met a stranger. You may have seen him on the bench outside McDonald's at Walmart.
Better known to family and those who loved him as Pop, he is survived by son, Tom (Linda); grandsons, Tracey (Regina) and Chad (Shena); and great-grandson, Todd (fiancee MaKayla Burton), all of Westminster.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jackie Carroll; seven brothers, Levis, Cliff, Oscar, Hubert, Roy, Jay and Earnest Carroll; and two sisters, Annie Bell Williams and Grace Watkins.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
