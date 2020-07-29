Fredie McAlister

Fredie Joseph McAlister
July 28, 2020
WEST UNION, S.C. – Fredie Joseph "Chicken Leg" McAlister, 67, of 4071 Safety Harbor Road, husband of the late Barbara Sue Ridley McAlister, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at his residence.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sandifer Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of grandson, Brandon Whitfield, 4024 Safety Harbor Road, West Union, SC 29696. Flowers are accepted.
Born in Oconee County, S.C., he was the son of the late Clarence Robert and Afia Belle Smith McAlister. Fredie worked at West Point Stevens for 37 years and was retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation road crew. Fredie had 19 years of service will the Keowee Ebenezer Station 11, was an avid outdoorsman who had a great love for his family, loved hunting and fishing and attended Fairview Church of God.
Fredie is survived by his daughter, Tammy McAlister (Tommy L.) of West Union; brothers, John William McAlister (Emma), Frank Edward McAlister (Nona) and Herbert Rudolph McAlister; sisters, Betty Ruth Walker, Afia Carolyn Neal and Margie Lucille Burrell; grandchildren, Brandon Whitfield (Lindsay) and John A. Hamby (Jeanne); and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.
In addition to his parents and wife, Barbara Sue Ridley McAlister, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lane McAlister; brothers, Tommy Vestor McAlister, Donald Charles McAlister and James Robert McAlister; and sister, Mildred Lola McAlister.
A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.