George Daniel Winchester

July 27, 2020

SENECA, S.C. – George Daniel Winchester passed away Monday, July 27.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 4500 SC-11, Westminster, SC 29693. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Dan Winchester, 77, began his life in Clemson, S.C., the second of two children born to Lawrence and Wilma Winchester. Dan passed peacefully at home after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Dan served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and later retired from Duke Energy in 1998, after 32 years of service. He loved the outdoors and shared that passion with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man who made lots of memories on the water and in the woods with his family. Dan was a member of Foothills Community Church. He was also a life member of the Free Masons of Seneca Lodge No. 185.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; and children, Rodney (Elicia) Winchester, Ronald Winchester and Stacie (BJ) McCreary; sister, Sue (Owen) Ledford; grandchildren, Kala (Eddie) Derrick, Madisen (Peyton) Frisbee, Noah Lee, Logan Winchester, Jackson Winchester, Joe Daniel "JD" McCreary and Joseph Winchester; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Wesley Derrick and Kai Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



