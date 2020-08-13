1/
J.T. Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.T. 'Jake' Carter
August 12, 2020
ANDERSON, S.C. – J.T. "Jake" Carter, 78, husband of Betty Jane Holcombe Carter, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at AnMed Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family members are at their respective homes.
Born in Westminster, S.C., he was the son of the late Arnold Basco "A.B." and Neoshia Davis Carter. Jake was retired from Lowe's, where he worked as a paint pro and cabinetry specialist and was of the Christian faith. Jake was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving years 1959-1963 as a machinist mate 3rd class, a past Mason and Hejaz Shriner and an avid outdoorsman. Without a doubt, Jake loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, parents, siblings, his country and his God, but most of all his devoted wife of 58 years.
In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by his sons, Jeff Carter (Jill) of Indianapolis, Gary Carter of Westminster and Paul Carter (Molly) of Belton, S.C.; brothers, Floyd Carter of Salem, S.C., Aaron Carter of Cullowhee, N.C., Ivy Carter of Liberty, S.C. and Robert Carter of Easley, S.C.; sister, Jean Grant of Six Mile, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jake was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Beth Brown; brother, Alvin Carter; sisters, Martha Kelly and Earline Carter; and grandchildren, Ashley Caroline Carter and Garon Jacob Carter.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved