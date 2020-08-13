J.T. Carter

J.T. 'Jake' Carter
ANDERSON, S.C. – J.T. "Jake" Carter, 78, husband of Betty Jane Holcombe Carter, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, at AnMed Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family members are at their respective homes.
Born in Westminster, S.C., he was the son of the late Arnold Basco "A.B." and Neoshia Davis Carter. Jake was retired from Lowe's, where he worked as a paint pro and cabinetry specialist and was of the Christian faith. Jake was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving years 1959-1963 as a machinist mate 3rd class, a past Mason and Hejaz Shriner and an avid outdoorsman. Without a doubt, Jake loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, parents, siblings, his country and his God, but most of all his devoted wife of 58 years.
In addition to his wife, Jake is survived by his sons, Jeff Carter (Jill) of Indianapolis, Gary Carter of Westminster and Paul Carter (Molly) of Belton, S.C.; brothers, Floyd Carter of Salem, S.C., Aaron Carter of Cullowhee, N.C., Ivy Carter of Liberty, S.C. and Robert Carter of Easley, S.C.; sister, Jean Grant of Six Mile, S.C.; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jake was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Beth Brown; brother, Alvin Carter; sisters, Martha Kelly and Earline Carter; and grandchildren, Ashley Caroline Carter and Garon Jacob Carter.
