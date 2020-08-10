1/1
Keith Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Wesley Wilson
August 6, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Keith Wesley Wilson, 40, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sandifer Funeral Home chapel. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of his sister, Lisa Wilson, 147 Avalon Drive, Walhalla, S.C.
Keith was the son of Joyce Gibby Wilson and the late Earl Wesley Wilson. Keith was a self-employed contractor and member of Rock Springs Church. Keith loved to ride motorcycles, enjoyed playing golf and was a sports fanatic.
Keith is survived by his mother, Joyce GIbby Wilson; children, Abbygayle and June Wilson of Easley, S.C.; sister, Lisa Wilson and spouse, Alan; grandmother, Helen Gibby of Seneca; nieces, Jesse McKinney and Katelyn Clark; special cousins/brother, Jason Gibby and spouse, Amy; and cousins, Cody Gibby, Ethan Gibby and Kallie Gibby.
In addition his father, Earl Wesley Wilson, Keith was preceded in death by a son, Cameron Keith Wilson; and grandparents, Ernest Gibby and Rufus and Jeanette Brown.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved