Keith Wesley Wilson
August 6, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Keith Wesley Wilson, 40, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sandifer Funeral Home chapel. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of his sister, Lisa Wilson, 147 Avalon Drive, Walhalla, S.C.
Keith was the son of Joyce Gibby Wilson and the late Earl Wesley Wilson. Keith was a self-employed contractor and member of Rock Springs Church. Keith loved to ride motorcycles, enjoyed playing golf and was a sports fanatic.
Keith is survived by his mother, Joyce GIbby Wilson; children, Abbygayle and June Wilson of Easley, S.C.; sister, Lisa Wilson and spouse, Alan; grandmother, Helen Gibby of Seneca; nieces, Jesse McKinney and Katelyn Clark; special cousins/brother, Jason Gibby and spouse, Amy; and cousins, Cody Gibby, Ethan Gibby and Kallie Gibby.
In addition his father, Earl Wesley Wilson, Keith was preceded in death by a son, Cameron Keith Wilson; and grandparents, Ernest Gibby and Rufus and Jeanette Brown.
