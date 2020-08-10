Mary Smith

Mary Ruth Smith
August 10, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Mary Ruth Blackwell Smith, 77, wife of the late Wade Norman Smith, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sandifer Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of a formal visitation, Mrs. Smith will lie in state from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sandifer Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns for the health of family and friends, Mary's family asks that all who attend the service wear face masks. The family members are at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made in Mary's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 72123-1718.
Born in the Brasstown community of Oconee County, S.C., Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph Lusty and Robbie Helen Head Blackwell. Mary was retired from Valenite, and on any given day you would find her reading, doing crossword and word search puzzles. Mary had a great passion for watching old western movies and her passiveness and patience was truly a virtue. She loved her family unconditionally and they loved her.
Mary is survived by her sons, Wayne Holliday (Marlee) and Joseph "Jody" Holliday; daughters, Susan McCaston (Bob) and Kaye Freeman (Lane); brothers, Edward Blackwell; sisters, Lucille Sorrells, Elsie Dickert and Shirley Blackwell; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Jerry, Junior, Pete and Johnny Blackwell; and sisters, Betty Moore, Edna Craig and Louise LeRoy.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.