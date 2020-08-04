Paul Thomas
August 2, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Donald Paul Thomas, 41, of 472 Chauga Road, died Sunday, Aug. 2, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
No formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
Born in Westminster, Paul was the son of Donald and Nancy Blackwell Thomas. Paul had a great love of coon hunting, fishing and was of the Baptist faith.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Amy Thomas, of Westminster; stepdaughter, Nikki Turner; stepsons, Tanner Silvers and Jacob Silvers, both of Westminster; brother, Wesley Thomas (Amanda) of Westminster; two nieces, Lexi and Maci Thomas; and a special friend, Tiffany Silvers.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.R. and Amy Blackwell, Fred Donald Thomas and Jack and Lennie Capps.
