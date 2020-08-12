1/1
August 7, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Pauline Black, 76, of 423 Wendy Drive, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 13, at Sandifer Funeral Home chapel, with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. today, Aug. 13, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family members are at their respective homes.
Born in Fair Play, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Wilton and Lou C. Durham Black. Pauline retired from JP Stevens and was a devoted member of Full Gospel Temple Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher.
Pauline is survived by her brothers, the Rev. Tillman Black, David Black and John Wayne Black; and sisters, Eunice Rowland, Mary "Libby" Woolbright, Jeanie Barnett and Claudine Payne.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Black and Tommy Black; and a sister, Lou Frances Gilliam.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published in The Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
