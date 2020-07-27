1/
Richard Patton
1945 - 2020
Richard Patton
July 24, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Richard Patton Patton, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Richard was born on Jan. 20, 1945, to the late Wyley and Ruth Mae Self Patton. Richard had spent many of his first years in the Rabun County area. He was a certified welder and had been employed by Duke Energy and was of the Baptist faith.
Richard is survived by his six children, Robin James (Mark) of Morristown, Tenn., Lisa Patton of Rock Hill, S.C., Rick Patton (Colleen) of San Diego, Kim Kuss (Danny) of Clover, S.C., Karen Cooper (Rick) of York, S.C., and Jason Patton of Mountain Rest, S.C. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Barrett (Jim) of Rock Hill, Ralph Patton (Billie) of Seneca, S.C., Ruby Gay of Sharon, S.C., Linda Barker (Ed) of Seneca, Randall Patton (Lynette) of Tallulah Falls, Ga., and Bill Patton (Carol) of York; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Anne Mae Hilton.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
