Robert L. Slaney Jr.
August 4, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Robert L. Slaney Jr., husband of Evelyn Roberts Slaney, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, at his home.
The family will greet friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, S.C.
Robert was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Sarah Hunter and Robert Lee Slaney Sr. He was raised in the North Hills, where he developed a love for the outdoors. Known to his friends as "Bob," he soon grew into a capable athlete, excelling in the long-distance running sports at North Allegheny High School. Robert earned a degree in business from Thiel College, where he continued to compete as a runner. He went on to enjoy his career handling investments as a portfolio manager. During this time, he served in the Army Reserves. Ever the adventurer, Robert became an avid runner, water skier and snow skier.
He shared the passions and experiences of his life with his surviving and beloved wife, Evelyn. Together with Evelyn, Robert passed on his excitement for life to his son, Scott Robert Slaney and his now wife, Elizabeth Slaney, of Clemson, S.C. He was a fierce supporter of his family and worked tirelessly to see that they were happy. His family and those who knew him will forever be thankful for the man he was and the time they had with him.
Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com
or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation, Central-Clemson Commons.