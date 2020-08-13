Sean Richard Ellenburg

July 26, 2020

SENECA, S.C. – Sean Richard Ellenburg, 43, was born March 11, 1977, in Seneca. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, in Greenville, S.C.

He was a member of Saint Mark UMC in Seneca. Sean was beloved by his family and friends and was respected by his colleagues. He read extensively, possessed a blazing intellect and had a wicked sense of humor. Sean was a man of few words and had a free spirit. He was a lifelong fan of the Clemson Tigers. He loved deeply and he will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Louise Ellenburg of Seneca; his parents, Dick and Carolyn Ellenburg of Seneca; his brother, Chris Ellenburg of Westminster, S.C.; his sister, Jennifer Ellenburg of Los Angeles; his four children, Destiny, Liberty, Camille and Winston, all of Seneca; and great grandson, Alec Smith of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Maude Hudson of Tampa, Fla.; and by his paternal grandfather, James E. Ellenburg of Pelzer, S.C.

A private memorial service was held at Biggerstaff Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sean Ellenburg Memorial Fund at Oconee Federal Savings and Loan, Seneca, SC 29678.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store