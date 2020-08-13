1/
Stanley Lukawecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley 'Luke' Lukawecki
August 8, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Stanley "Luke" Lukawecki died on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Seneca.
Out of respect for the health of their friends during this time of the COVID pandemic, the family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Collins Children's Home, 110 Collins Home Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.
Luke graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Army. He was awarded a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from Auburn University in 1961. Luke taught at Southwestern Louisiana College and at Texas Women's University. He accepted a position at Clemson in 1964. Luke was one of the investigators in a NASA grant in the study of Kalman Filters. He concentrated on the undergraduate portion of the mathematics program, and was heavily involved in the establishment of a mathematical sciences curriculum for undergraduates. Luke served as director of undergraduate studies for more than 10 years. He is fondly remembered by many Clemson alumni for his advice and impact on their careers. Finally, he taught postgraduate courses for mathematics teachers. Luke was a huge fan of Tiger football.
Luke married Ann Russell in 1964, and they had an incredible partnership of 53 years, working in their community and church. Luke was a loyal member of Clemson Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Laura and Amy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved