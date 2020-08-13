Stanley Lukawecki

Stanley 'Luke' Lukawecki

August 8, 2020

SENECA, S.C. – Stanley "Luke" Lukawecki died on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Seneca.

Out of respect for the health of their friends during this time of the COVID pandemic, the family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Collins Children's Home, 110 Collins Home Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

Luke graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Army. He was awarded a Ph.D. in applied mathematics from Auburn University in 1961. Luke taught at Southwestern Louisiana College and at Texas Women's University. He accepted a position at Clemson in 1964. Luke was one of the investigators in a NASA grant in the study of Kalman Filters. He concentrated on the undergraduate portion of the mathematics program, and was heavily involved in the establishment of a mathematical sciences curriculum for undergraduates. Luke served as director of undergraduate studies for more than 10 years. He is fondly remembered by many Clemson alumni for his advice and impact on their careers. Finally, he taught postgraduate courses for mathematics teachers. Luke was a huge fan of Tiger football.

Luke married Ann Russell in 1964, and they had an incredible partnership of 53 years, working in their community and church. Luke was a loyal member of Clemson Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his two loving daughters, Laura and Amy.



