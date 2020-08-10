1/
Thomas Allsep
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tommy) Harold Allsep
March 23, 2020
SENECA, S.C. – Thomas (Tommy) Harold Allsep, 90, passed away Monday, March 23.
A memorial service celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 14, at Hopewell Baptist Church.
He was the husband of Margaret Powell Allsep. He was the son of the late Frank and Ella Mae Allsep.
He is survived by his sons, Dwight Allsep (Dianne) of Mountain Rest, S.C., and Danny Allsep of Westminster, S.C.; brother, Douglas Allsep of Byron, Ga.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd and Carl Allsep; and sister, Vera McDonald.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved