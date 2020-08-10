Thomas Allsep

Thomas (Tommy) Harold Allsep

March 23, 2020

SENECA, S.C. – Thomas (Tommy) Harold Allsep, 90, passed away Monday, March 23.

A memorial service celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 14, at Hopewell Baptist Church.

He was the husband of Margaret Powell Allsep. He was the son of the late Frank and Ella Mae Allsep.

He is survived by his sons, Dwight Allsep (Dianne) of Mountain Rest, S.C., and Danny Allsep of Westminster, S.C.; brother, Douglas Allsep of Byron, Ga.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd and Carl Allsep; and sister, Vera McDonald.



