Wallace Richardson

Wallace B. Richardson
August 8, 2020
WESTMINSTER, S.C. – Wallace B. Richardson, 84, husband of the late Carrena Bright Richardson, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at AnMed Health.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today, Aug. 11, at Oconee Memorial Park officiated by the Rev. Mike Bowling and the Rev. Bob Dickard. The family members are at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wallace's name may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 161 Hopewell Church Drive, Seneca, SC 29678.
Born in Oconee County, S.C., Wallace was the son of Ernest and Ruby Patterson Richardson. Wallace retired from Duke Power and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Wallace was a very mission-minded servant, serving as a former deacon and leader in the Royal Ambassadors with the youth.
Wallace is survived by his daughters, Teresa Williams of Seneca, S.C., and Donna Loudermilk of Clemson, S.C.; brother, Wayne Richardson; sisters, Shirley Keaton and Patsy Lynch; grandchildren, Casey Lee, Richard Williams (Jennifer) and Dylan Loudermilk; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah and Chloe Leary; and a special friend, Cindy White.
In addition to his parents and wife, Wallace was preceded in death by his brothers, Doug, Stevie Lee, William, Don and Phil Richardson; sister, Mary Lou Foster; and granddaughter, Paige Williams Fratus.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to AnMed Hospital and its staff for the love and kind support they showed the family and our beloved father during his difficult time.
