William Brewer

William Herschel Brewer

July 28, 2020

HAMPTON, Ga. – William Herschel Brewer, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

A visitation was held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Confidence United Methodist Church in Toccoa, Ga. Pastor Craig McAdams officiated. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Raceway Ministries in Atlanta, P.O. Box 143, Hampton, GA 30228.

Herschel (Papa H) was born in Red Hill, Ga., on March 17, 1942. Herschel was a loving father and grandfather. He had a passion for restoring antique cars and enjoyed Georgia football.

Survivors include his son, Wade Brewer and wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Kennedy Rae Fondren and husband, Damion, Parker Brewer and Pierce Brewer; great-grandchild, Everlee Grace Fondren; and brother, Doyle Brewer.

Herschel was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Brewer and Ruby Garner; brothers, Clyde Brewer and Frank Brewer; and sister, Jeanette Corn.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements for Mr. William Herschel Brewer.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store