URBANA - Patricia "Patty" Keeran, 64 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on October 22, 2019 in her residence.

She was born December 8, 1954 in Urbana, Ohio. Patricia worked at Drackett Inc. for 15 years. She loved her dogs; most of all she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roy Keeran; daughters, Jamie Lynn Keeran of Arizona and Lindsey Suver of Urbana; her son Joshua David (Lauren) Keeran of Delaware, Ohio; sisters, Susan (Dennis) Meyer of Urbana, Sharon (Robert) Barr of Urbana, Naomi (Roger) Salyer of Urbana and Linda Hawke of Springfield; brothers, Raymond (Julie) Goldsberry of Springfield, Harry (Phyllis) Goldsberry of Columbus, Bill (Debbie) Goldsberry of Urbana and Jim Goldsberry of Oakland City Indiana; grandchild, Hudson David Keeran as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beulah (Owens) Goldsberry; sisters, Sandra Doyle and Brenda Gibson; sister-in-law, Dani Goldsberry and brother-in-law, Jim Hawke.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience.

Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 US 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or Barley Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com