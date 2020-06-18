Watkins
URBANA - Carl Watkins, 72, of Lakeview, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born December 21, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio the son of the late Henry and Florence (Donahue) Watkins. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He retired after 30 years of working in the City of Urbana. Carl loved living at Indian Lake, especially when his kids and grandkids came to visit. He loved his family! Carl enjoyed fishing with his sons. He had a lot of friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Carl is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Traylor) Watkins, who together they raised 4 children; Terry (Dawn) Traylor and Lori Ann , Brian (Mandy), Brad (Shanae) Watkins; his grandchildren, Richard, Brian, Dylan, Lexanne, Brenden, Nicholas, Brianne, Kaitlyn, Kasey, Cameron, Will, Jasmine, Zachary and Aaliyah; his great grandchildren, Isabella and Liam; his brother, Ed (Peg) Watkins as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ken Watkins. Per Carl's wishes a private service will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
