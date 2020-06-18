URBANA - Aaron Philip Hegele, 52, (born in Urbana June 27, 1967), died June 5, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. After graduating from Graham High School, Aaron joined the Navy and served on the USS GUAM. He resided in Norfolk, Virginia. He wrote poetry, was gifted in drawing and was a voracious reader.

He is survived by his grandfather, Warren (Joy) Vanscoy of Urbana; his mother, Joyce (Jerry) McKeever of Urbana; his father Phil (Phyllis) Hegele of Miami, Fla.; sister, Amber Daniels, of Columbus, Ohio; and step-brother, Brandon Hegele, Florida.

A private family service will be held in the future. If you wish to make a contribution in Aaron's memory, please consider NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) @nami.org

Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Online memories at whatwouldajesusgirldo.com