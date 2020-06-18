Aaron Philip Hegele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Aaron Philip Hegele, 52, (born in Urbana June 27, 1967), died June 5, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. After graduating from Graham High School, Aaron joined the Navy and served on the USS GUAM. He resided in Norfolk, Virginia. He wrote poetry, was gifted in drawing and was a voracious reader.

He is survived by his grandfather, Warren (Joy) Vanscoy of Urbana; his mother, Joyce (Jerry) McKeever of Urbana; his father Phil (Phyllis) Hegele of Miami, Fla.; sister, Amber Daniels, of Columbus, Ohio; and step-brother, Brandon Hegele, Florida.

A private family service will be held in the future. If you wish to make a contribution in Aaron's memory, please consider NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) @nami.org

Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Online memories at whatwouldajesusgirldo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved