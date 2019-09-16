ST. PARIS - Ace Christopher Massie, age 26, of Saint Paris, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born on September 4, 1993 in Columbia City, IN, Ace was a son of Heather (Keener) Massie of St. Paris and the late Kurt Lee Massie. Ace is survived by siblings, Brady Massie of Springfield, OH, Nickolas Massie, and Jessica Massie of St. Paris, his maternal grandmother, Pam Albertson of Warsaw, IN, maternal grandfather, Bill Keener of Missouri, paternal grandparents, Roger and Sandy Massie of St. Paris, many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. Ace was a 2012 graduate of Graham High School and was employed as a delivery driver for FedEx. He liked working on cars, building computers, and loved traveling and seeing the world.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Spring Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfunralhomes.com.