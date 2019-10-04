URBANA - Agnes Mae Stallsmith, 85, of Urbana, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 21, 1933 in Urbana, OH, a daughter of Ivan and Flossie Faye (Bennington) Cross. Agnes retired from Service Merchandise, where she worked from 1978-1992. She loved watching sports and was a big OSU Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. She enjoyed going to the boats to play the slots, loved gardening and tending to her rose bushes, and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Wilbur "Charlie" Stallsmith, who she married on July 3, 1952 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS; children, Debbie Ryman (Roger), Chuck Stallsmith (Jean Nibert) and Kathy Freeman (Jim); grandchildren, Josh Brown (Samantha), Heather York (Justin), Daniel Brown, Richie Adams (Jenna), Christopher Imel (Faye), and James Freeman (Christin); great-grandchildren, Rachel York, Lauren York and Carson Adams; sisters, Clara Bull (Fred); sisters-in-law, Nancy Cross, Elaine Quickle, Sarah Stallsmith, Becky Stallsmith (Keith Green), Mary Beatty, Martha Boggs (Dave) and Linda Stallsmith; brother-in-law, Donald Andrus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Ernest "Bud" Cross, Sandy Quickle, Jerry Quickle and Eddie Riley; five sisters, Bessie Creek, Patricia Ritenhouse, Carol Andrus, Norma Presnell, Pauline Eubanks; brothers-in-law, Jan Beatty and Phil Stallsmith; niece, Beth Bishop; and great-granddaughter, Buffy Amelia Mae Brown.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with Rev. Tim West officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Urbana.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.