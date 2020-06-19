MARYSVILLE - Alan D. Moore, age 57, of Marysville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Prestige Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A 1980 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, he grew up in the Woodstock area and attended Triad schools. A construction worker, he was skilled in masonry and foundation work. He enjoyed fishing and was a NASCAR and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He was born September 9, 1962 in Delaware, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Moore; his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Clara Collier; his paternal grandparents, Tom and Rosa Moore; a niece, Dana Woodruff; and his mother-in-law, Norma Lee Robb. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Bobbie W. Robb Moore, whom he married December 20, 1998; his mother, Barbara Collier Moore of North Lewisburg; his step-son, Adam Crooks of Marysville; a step-grandson, Dakota Crooks; his siblings, Sheryl (Michael) Woodruff of West Liberty, Bill (Gayle) Moore of North Lewisburg and Nancy (Lawrence) Moseley of Zanesfield; his in-laws, Tim (Nancy) Perkins of Marysville, Charles Robb of Marysville, Betty (AJ) Frame of Salesville, Berlene (Kevin) Roe of Salesville, Brenda (Wayne) Reed of Radnor and Barbara (Steve) Polsley of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, where a brief memorial service will follow the calling hours. Contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com