MARYSVILLE - Alan D. Moore, age 57, of Marysville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Prestige Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A 1980 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, he grew up in the Woodstock area and attended Triad schools. A construction worker, he was skilled in masonry and foundation work. He enjoyed fishing and was a NASCAR and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He was born September 9, 1962 in Delaware, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Moore; his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Clara Collier; his paternal grandparents, Tom and Rosa Moore; a niece, Dana Woodruff; and his mother-in-law, Norma Lee Robb. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Bobbie W. Robb Moore, whom he married December 20, 1998; his mother, Barbara Collier Moore of North Lewisburg; his step-son, Adam Crooks of Marysville; a step-grandson, Dakota Crooks; his siblings, Sheryl (Michael) Woodruff of West Liberty, Bill (Gayle) Moore of North Lewisburg and Nancy (Lawrence) Moseley of Zanesfield; his in-laws, Tim (Nancy) Perkins of Marysville, Charles Robb of Marysville, Betty (AJ) Frame of Salesville, Berlene (Kevin) Roe of Salesville, Brenda (Wayne) Reed of Radnor and Barbara (Steve) Polsley of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, where a brief memorial service will follow the calling hours. Contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
