URBAN - Alan M. Sundheimer, 79, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Alan was born on June 23, 1940, in Springfield, the son of the late Roderick Sundheimer and Marjorie (Brown). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother who raised him, Blanche Brown; and sister, Cheryl Deane. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Deanna (Turnmire); daughter, Lisa (Doug) Shackle; son, Brad (Debbie) Sundheimer; grandchildren, Sarah Shackle, Lynette Sundheimer, Erin Sundheimer and Cole Sundheimer; great-grandchildren, Leia Gonzalez and Lilliana Parson; sister, Melanie Swadner; brothers, Robert (Jean) Clem and Warne (Tammy) Kimball; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alan was a UAW member for over 30 years and was on the Union Bargaining Committee for over 25 years at S.P.E.C.O. Engineering Company where he retired from in 1985. After retirement, he went to work for Fox River Paper in Urbana. In 1988, Alan had the honor to be invited to the Fellowship Program to learn more about the Union. Alan was a hard-working man who always made sure to provide for his family. He had many jobs including being an electrician, working in new construction homes and many businesses. In their early years, he and his wife enjoyed travelling and more recently loved going to the casinos. He was an honest and caring man who always put family first and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. The legacy he created will continue to live on through the hearts of those he touched.