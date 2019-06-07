URBANA - Albert L. Leeper, 92, of Urbana passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital.

He was born June 4, 1927 in Vestaburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of John C. and Fannie E. (Cowan) Leeper.

Albert retired from the United States Air Force, after serving his country for over 20 years. He was employed at Rohr Industries as an aircraft assembler for 24 years. Albert enjoyed gardening, trains, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his sons, John (Shelia) Leeper, Thomas (Dan) Leeper; his daughters, Elizabeth (Dr. James) Rohrer and Judith Neely; his sister, Aurelia Nopwasky; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Safin) Leeper; his son Albert Leeper; his brothers, Harry and Norman Leeper; his sisters, Katie Housel, Frances Regal and Nancy Gilbert, Grace Cole; son-in-law, Howard Neely.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a Panachiea service will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the funeral home with the Archpriest Jakov Rohrer of Our Lady of Kazan Russian Orthodox Church officiating. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Kazan Russian Orthodox Church, 218 W. Market St., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.