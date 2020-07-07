WEST LIBERTY - Albert M. Brooks, 81, of Urbana passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 in his home. He was born September 10, 1938 in Urbana, the son of Albert M. Sr. and Virginia A. (Heater) Brooks. Albert started working at a very young age to help raise his siblings and support his family prior to his marriage. He retired from Skelley Lumber after 38 years of service and also worked for the Urbana City Water Department for 10 years.

Albert was a member of the Urbana Freewill Baptist Church and was a devout Christian who loved his Lord. He was a kind compassionate loving husband, father, grandfather and a true friend. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Agnes (Peters) Brooks; daughters Beverly J. Hines, Carol S. (Bryan) Fathbruckner; grandchildren Nikki (Kenneth) Rose, Carolyn (Charles) Pine, Brooks Timothy Hines, Heather M. (Kirby) Newkirk, Bryan Albert (Kayla) Fathbruckner, Steven (Ashley) Fathbruckner; 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Debbie Lee; his siblings, David Brooks, Gayle Silveria and John Brooks. Pastor Grant Cordell will officiate a private family funeral service at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.