URBANA – Alex Michael Rader, 17 of Urbana, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in his residence.

He was born December 29, 2001 in Springfield, Ohio. Alex was a junior at Urbana High School. He was a member of the varsity baseball team, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, DECA, Bowling and PBIS Leadership. He enjoyed talking, laughing with his friends and hanging out at the coach's house after the game. Alex loved to go fishing with his brother, show horses for 4-H and liked to sit and watch movies with Paige, aunt Bonnie and his mom and dad. He enjoyed traveling and working with Chester's Concession.

Alex is survived by his parents, Robert Bob "Radar" Walter Rader and Jill Colette (Wysong) Rader; brothers, Robert "Austin" Rader and Jason (Katilyn) Rader; grandfather, Edward E (Denise) Wysong; cousins, Riley and Christopher Wysong, Dylan, Tristan and Jake Quick; aunts, Bonnie (Greg) and Terry; uncles, Guy and Steve; nephew, Roczen and girlfriend, Paige Martinez. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Diana G. Wysong and Anna "Nan" Hinkle.

The Urbana High School baseball team will be holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 7 – 8 p.m. in the Bill Moss Gym at Urbana High School.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Urbana High School Auditorium, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana, with services at 5 p.m. with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.