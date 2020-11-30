1/1
Alexandria Mae Landers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexandria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RAVENNA - Alexandria Mae Landers passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was born October 28, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Perry J. and Lucille (Kidd) Carpenter. Alexandria retired from K-Mart after many years of employment.

Alexandria enjoyed playing euchre with her friends and being with her dog "Tara." She volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Urbana and was a member of the Urbana Moose Lodge 698, American Legion Auxiliary 0120, and a VFW Post 5451 Social Member.

Alexandria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Landers, her daughter Karleen Shockey, and her sister Leona Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Oani, her grandchildren Leona Oani and Brent Oani, her step-children Debbie Landers, David (Kim) Landers, Danny Landers, Donna Blaier, Dianne Landers, her brother Perry James (Erica) Carpenter Jr., her sister Donna (Rudy) Novotny, as well as all of her loving step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Her wishes for cremation are being honored. Friends and family will be received Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the WOOD-KORTRIGHT-BORKOSKI FUNERAL HOME, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. All guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life will also take place in Urbana in the spring. The date will be announced later.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved