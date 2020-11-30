RAVENNA - Alexandria Mae Landers passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was born October 28, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Perry J. and Lucille (Kidd) Carpenter. Alexandria retired from K-Mart after many years of employment.

Alexandria enjoyed playing euchre with her friends and being with her dog "Tara." She volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Urbana and was a member of the Urbana Moose Lodge 698, American Legion Auxiliary 0120, and a VFW Post 5451 Social Member.

Alexandria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob Landers, her daughter Karleen Shockey, and her sister Leona Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Oani, her grandchildren Leona Oani and Brent Oani, her step-children Debbie Landers, David (Kim) Landers, Danny Landers, Donna Blaier, Dianne Landers, her brother Perry James (Erica) Carpenter Jr., her sister Donna (Rudy) Novotny, as well as all of her loving step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Her wishes for cremation are being honored. Friends and family will be received Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the WOOD-KORTRIGHT-BORKOSKI FUNERAL HOME, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. All guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A Celebration of Life will also take place in Urbana in the spring. The date will be announced later.

