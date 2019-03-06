JACKSON CENTER - Allan F. Peters, 79, of Jackson Center, OH passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

Allan was born on October 8, 1939 in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Owen and Agnes Carroll Peters. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete and Paul.

On February 24, 1996, he married Sharon Banning Miller at the Galilee Lutheran Church in Russells Point, OH and she survives. He is also survived by six children, Greg (Wendy) Peters of Buford, GA, Patty (Bob) McGee of Springfield, Krista (William) Williams of Blanco, TX, Tamara (Curtis) Johnson of Russells Point, Connie (Rick) Reames of West Liberty, OH and Kenny (Ashley) Miller of Sidney, OH, 12 grandchildren, Brad Peters, Jennifer Peters, Kyle Peters, John Henkle, Maddison Noffsinger, Reesa-Kate Henkle, Zachary Reames, Stacy Jones, Josh Jones, Maddy Miller, Kayden Miller, Riley Miller, and Kenley Miller, and three great-grandchildren, Carter James Peters, Cali Jones and Remi Jones.

Allan was a 1957 graduate of Springfield Catholic School. He retired from Grimes Aerospace in Urbana after 40 years and then worked for Jackson Center Schools. He was a member of Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615 and Doyle R. Miller Amvet Post #39, both of Lakeview, OH. He enjoyed singing, camping, boating, and golfing. Allan had a great sense of humor and loved his family, grandchildren, cats, and being around his many friends.

A special thank you to the staff of Wapakoneta Manor for their care and kindness. Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Wapakoneta Manor.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home North Chapel, 115 N. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of SHOFFSTALL FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.