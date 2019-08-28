Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma J. Amerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ST. PARIS - Alma J. Amerman, age 99, of Urbana and formerly of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Springfield Regional Hospital. Born on June 9, 1920 in Loup City, Nebraska, Alma was a daughter of the late Clifton E and Clara Alice (Dement) Thornton. She married Robert Amerman on June 27, 1959 and he preceded her in death on November 25, 1997. Alma is survived by a step-son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Amerman of Springfield, OH, a granddaughter, Jodi (Scott) Cessna of Altoona, PA, a great-granddaughter, Samantha (Armando) Floyd, of Altoona, PA, and a two great-great-grandchildren, Jayden and Scarlett. She is also survived by a nephew, Dale (Teresa) Thornton of Urbana, a niece, Vickie (Joe) Hegenderfer of Lancaster, OH and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, three brothers preceded her in death, Ernest, Everett, and Virgil Thornton, two sisters-in-law, Betty J. Thornton, and Joann Hensley, and a nephew, Phillip Thornton. Alma was a 1938 graduate of Westville High School. She was baptized in the Myrtle Tree Baptist Church and since 1959 she faithfully attended the St. Paris United Methodist Church. She was a clerk at the Fueston Grocery Store in St. Paris. Alma will be remembered by her family as kind and loving and will be missed. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at noon in the St. Paris United Methodist Church, with Reverend Dave Kepple presiding. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service in the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Lucas, Michael, Andrew, and Sarah Thornton, Tanner Artz, Bryce Hegenderfer and Zac Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Erica Baker and Callison Hegenderfer. Contributions in memory of Alma may be sent to . Condolences to the family may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris is serving the family.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

