FLORENCE, South Carolina - Alta Kay Holmes, 83, beloved sister and aunt, went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2019. Having spent most of her days as a resident of Champaign County and Urbana, OH, she had resided in Florence, South Carolina, for the past three years.

She was born February 25, 1936, near Cadiz, OH, the only daughter of the late John W. and Frances Giffen Holmes. Her beloved brother, Leland Vincent Holmes, also preceded her in death.

Graduating from Westville High School in 1954, she was employed in accounting at the Lagonda Bank and then at Grimes Manufacturing/Honeywell until her retirement.

Alta Kay was known for her cheerful, positive disposition. She was a sweet lady who loved meeting and encouraging people. Perpetually young at heart, she was always ready for the next adventure. She taught reading to adults through the Laubach Way and enjoyed raising prize-winning African violets, knitting and teaching others about Roberts' Rules of Order.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, the local Toastmistress Club and the Urbana Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was also a registered parliamentarian with the Miami Valley Parliamentarians.

Surviving her are a brother, Robert G. (Linda) Holmes of Florence, SC; nieces, Tara (Barry) Dean and Alyssa Underwood, both of Florence, South Carolina; a nephew, Eric (Shannon) Holmes of Worthington, Ohio; great nieces, Heidi (Thomas) Odom and Elizabeth Dean and great nephews, Aaron (Victoria Rosa) Dean, Christopher Dean and Charlie Holmes.

Preceding a 1:30 p.m. service, the family will receive friends at noon Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Chuck Glover will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the Graham Community Foundation or another .