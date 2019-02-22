URBANA - Alyson LuRae Hunt, 36, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with her father and Heavenly Father on February 22, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1982 to Bruce and Cherie Hunt of Urbana, Ohio. Alyson was a 2001 graduate of Urbana High School and a 2006 graduate of Wright State University with a degree in Social Work. She worked for a period of time at Ben El and also CRSI.

Alyson was a very caring, compassionate young lady. Lucy, her cat was the love of her life. She loved kids and they loved her and loved to be around her. Being a selfless person, her goal in life was to help others and to strive to show kindness whenever possible. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her mother, Cherie Hunt, sister, Alyssa (Doug) Dunham, nephews, Dereck (Kylee Walls) and Trenton (Kassidy Randall), maternal grandmother, Wanda Penhorwood, aunt, Debbie (Mark) Towler, uncles, Mark (Carol) Hunt and Philip (Helen) Hunt.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce E. Hunt, maternal grandfather, Ray Penhorwood, paternal grandfather, Luther Hunt, paternal grandmother, Maybelle Hunt and aunt, Martha (Ron) Ackley. She will be missed by previous caregivers, Janet Kaffenbarger, Colleen Ivan, Teresa Wilson, Mandy Nicols, Alicia North and Josh Lowman.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Samples of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in Alyson's name to the Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Rd., Urbana, Ohio 43078 or PAWS, 1535 US 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com