VENICE, Fl. - Andrew Lee "Andy" Padolik Jr., 83, passed away October 30, 2019 at Pinebrook Nursing Home in Venice, FL.

He was born May 6, 1936 in Urbana, OH to the late Andrew Lee Padolik Sr. and Lillian Sellers Padolik. Andrew grew up in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation he started working for International Harvester (Navistar). He will be remembered as a hardworking and loving man.

Andrew married Judith Ann Kessler in January of 1956 and they had three children, Kimberly, Lee Ann and Wayne.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ralph, brothers-in-law, Leonard Kessler, Earl Howard Kessler and Dave Evilsizor.

Survivors include his wife Judith of Venice, FL., daughters, Kim Galloway and husband, Paul of Ashland, Or, Lee Fosco and husband, Ben of Venice FL., and his son, Wayne Padolik of Charlotte, NC, granddaughter, Kassia Galloway of Pittsburg, PA, sisters-in-law, Joyce Evilsizor and Barbara Kessler, brother-in-law, Richard Kessler and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be laid to rest in Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana, OH. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020.

