WEST MILTON - Angela Faith White of Cable, age 56, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 28, 1963 to Peter Klassen and the late Anne (Friesen) Klassen in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Angela is survived by her devoted husband, Christopher White; loving daughters Leah White of Urbana, and Sara White, Annemarie (Bryan) Bradford, and Amie White, all of Dayton; granddaughter Chloe Swickard; and siblings Paul (Elaine) Klassen of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Daniel (Catherine) Klassen of St. John, Indiana, Naomi (Ralph) Mills of St. Paris, Elizabeth (Mark) Townsley of Franklin, and Hope (Rob) Kay of Cleveland.

Angela was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her husband, daughters, and granddaughter meant everything to her. She was very committed to her girls' education and homeschooled all four. She was a huge fan of anything related to interior design, home décor, and event planning, and was competitive and loved sports, especially volleyball and softball. She was active in local charities for many years and was an amazing listener and confidant to many. She will be deeply missed and remembered.

Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, at the family's convenience. Arrangements are in care of HALE-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Milton. The family strongly desires that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Angela's honor to one of the following charities: -Woman of the Year, 3085 Woodman Dr., Suite 211, Dayton, OH 45420 (note Angela White in memo line) or The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St., Urbana, OH 43078. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.