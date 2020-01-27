MECHANICSBURG - Ann B. Bogard, 79, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

She was born March 15, 1940 in Champaign County, the daughter of Cecil Morris and Margaret Nancy (Bullard) Byerly.

Ann was a 1958 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She received her Bachelor of Education from the Ohio State University and her Master's Degree in Science of Education from Wright State University.

Ann retired after 35 years of teaching from Northridge School, Springfield, Ohio. She enjoyed volunteering with both the and the Caring Kitchen.

Ann enjoyed reading, sewing, bird feeding, cake baking and decorating, but most of all helping others and spending time with family.

She was a long-time and active member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with Overtime.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Traci) Bogard, her grandchildren, Amanda Ann Bogard, Derrick Wayne Harding, Nathan Stewart and Adrian (Jessica) Stewart, her great-grandchildren, Hannah Marie Perdue, Kyng Lucas, Alexys Lucas, Harmony Stewart, Zachary Stewart and Tilly Kate Stewart, her sister, Sarah Judith Schott, as well as 15 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jay Dee Bogard and her brother, Keith Byerly.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Becky Ball, Elaine Riley, Mary Pauline Blazer, Rev. Larry Poling, David Heinstand, Pastor Mimi Ault and the retired teacher group from Northridge Elementary.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.