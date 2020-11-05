WEST LIBERTY - Ann Irene Bratka, 70, of West Liberty, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Green Hills Care Center. "Absent from the body. Present with the Lord." She was born June 18, 1950 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Elmer and Lois (Yoder) Bratka, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Donna Lou (Bratka) Erwin of West Liberty, and her brother, Dan (Sara) Bratka of Bellefontaine and three nephews, Ben (Kelly) Bratka of Greenville, MI, Zachary (Beth) Bratka and Nathan (Sadie) Bratka of West Liberty.

She was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School, Miami Valley School of Nursing, Cedarville University (Bachelor's Degree) and John Carroll University (Master's Degree). She was a nurse at Mary Rutan at the beginning and end of her nursing career, retiring as ICO Charge Nurse. Ann also worked in Grand Rapids, MI and Cleveland, OH, serving as a missionary for several years with The Cleveland Hebrew Mission. She also volunteered two times on a Kibbutz in Israel.

Ann was a lifelong member of Grace Chapel Church in West Liberty where she taught, for many years, the Ladies Sunday School Class and the First and Second Grade Bible Club Class. She loved teaching and taught classes at JVS and seminars on "Humor and Health."

Ann's hobbies included reading (mysteries), letter writing, traveling, and taking pictures.

Pastor Ben Bratka, her nephew, will officiate a funeral service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in Grace Chapel, 500 Linden Street, West Liberty, OH 43357. There will be visitation on Saturday, two hours prior to the funeral from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty on Sunday, November 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Historical Society – Town Hall Restoration, P.O. Box 159, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home Facebook Live feature for those unable to attend the services.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty is honored to serve the Bratka family