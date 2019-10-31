NORTH LEWISBURG - Armilla Marie Burden, 74 of Russells Point, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in her residence.

She was born February 6, 1945 in Waverly, Ohio the daughter of Homer William and Minnie Alice (Fairchild) Rittenhouse. Armilla was a member of the Hill Crest Baptist Church. She enjoyed her garden and flowers, playing her DoJo, crocheting, ceramics, boating, fishing, playing cards and going to church. She especially loved being with her grandkids and family.

Armilla is survived by her daughters, Arleen Neely of Bellefontaine and Ethel (John) Price of Cable; her sons Timothy (Vicky) Litteral of Marango and Paul (Cindy) Litteral of South Charleston; 19 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Carol) Rittenhouse of Mansfield and Ellis (Connie) Rittenhouse of Woodstock; sisters, Lois Ewing of Mansfield, Sheila (Dennis) Herron of North Lewisburg and Lucille Coleman of Bellefontaine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Duane Rittenhouse, Rodney Rittenhouse, Denise Herron, Troy Hudson, Mike Rittenhouse, Jim Coleman, Dick Ewing and stepmother, Ruth Rittenhouse.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North St., Lima, Ohio 45805.

