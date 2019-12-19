URBANA - Arragone I. "Eric" Greene, 30, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Eric was born on October 21, 1989, in Springfield, the beloved son of Buster and Amy (Laird) Greene. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his soulmate and wife of almost 3 years, Tiffany (Shelpman); siblings, Robert Greene (Brittany Blakeman), Cierra Greene (Ryan Davis) and Jacob Greene (Jordan Adams); nieces and nephews, Anierra, Aiden, Kingsley, Hayden, Hannah, Rylan and Kayden; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ed and Joanne Shelpman; sister-in-law, Melissa Price (Robert Thomas); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eric graduated from Urbana High School in 2008 and went on to attend the American School of Technology for his H-Vac certification. He was currently employed by JLL in Honeywell, where he met many friends and was loved by all his coworkers. Eric was a kind soul who was always smiling and brightening up the room. He knew how to make everything into a joke to cheer you up and would give the shirt off his back with no questions asked. His family was his top priority and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. He loved sports and was an avid Raiders fan who hardly missed a game. His beautiful smile and fun loving outlook on life will be missed deeply but will continue to shine through the many hearts he's touched. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A service to honor his life will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help his family with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting http://www.walterfunerals.com.