URBANA - Arthur Floyd McCain, 87, of Urbana, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 22, 1932 in Concord, OH, a son of Delmar and Frances McCain. He was a member of the Union Chapel Community Church in West Liberty and retired from Kelsey Hayes Manufacturing after 25 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Barthauer) McCain; son, Rick McCain (Betty); stepsons, Dale (Angela) Barthauer and Kurt (Heather) Barthauer; stepdaughter, Kim (Nathan) Beadle; grandchildren, Matt (Beth) McCain, Megan (Eric) Rice, Katie Beadle, Eric Beadle (Maddie), Nate Beadle, Abbey Barthauer, Noah Barthauer, Rebekah Barthauer, Leah Barthauer, Megan Barthauer, Lauran Barthauer and Tyler Barthauer; great-grandson, Carston McCain; great-granddaughter, Amanda (Josh) Kurtz; sisters, Ruby Bryan, Sharon (Randy) Brown, Shirley (Danny) Dunlavy, Kathy (Marion) Gregg and Wilda (Robert) Leamman; brothers, Richard (Nora) McCain, Phillip McCain, Tracy McCain, Steve (Shan) Ray, Frank (Pat) Ray and Doug Ray; sister-in-law, Esther McCain; and brother-in-law, Gary Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Imy McCain; daughter-in-law, Barbara McCain; brother, Jim McCain; sister, Linda Lewis; and stepmother, Margaret McCain.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St., Urbana, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Sarver officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's memory to the Union Chapel Community Church, 9490 County Road 41, West Liberty, OH 43357.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.