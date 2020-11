URBANA - Autumn M. Hall, 42, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Mercy Health Hospital of Urbana. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kingscreek Cemetery.