BELLEFONTAINE - Rev. A.W. "Blackie" Purdin, 96, of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He was born in Greenfield, Ohio on April 22, 1923 to the late Carl C. and Pearl M. (Kemp) Purdin. Also preceding him in death were an infant son, Francis Carl Purdin, five brothers, Robert, Cecil, Kenneth, Carl and Richard (infant), three sisters, Ruth Mullins, Mary Elizabeth Purdin (infant) and Pearl Margaret Purdin (infant).

On April 11, 1945, in Maysville, KY, he married Louise Eva May Jenkins and they were married 73 years, before she preceded him in death on August 8, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Sheryl (Philip) Godwin of Bellefontaine; son, Jeffrey (Janet) Purdin of West Liberty; grandsons, John (Amber) Godwin of Zanesfield, and Tyler (Julie) Godwin of Avondale, AZ; a great-granddaughter, Abigail (Cody Lyons) Godwin of Bellefontaine; great-grandsons, Kaleb and Karsten Godwin, both of Avondale, AZ; two step great-grandsons, Jared (Emelee Earick) Abbott and Joel Abbott; and many nieces and nephews.

A.W. grew up in Champaign County and attended Concord School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1941, serving 37 months of combat service in the South Pacific theatre of war and was honorably discharged by virtue of the 85 or more points scored under the ASRD plan in 1945.

He worked 33 years on the railroad which ended in January of 1978, when he resigned from Conrail. He became a full-time pastor of the First Church of God in Ridgeway in September and was ordained by his brotherhood in Springfield that same year. His ordination was celebrated in his home church, First Church of God, Bellefontaine on November 5, 1978. He continued his education at Anderson (Ind.) College where he studied Theology.

A.W. never knew a stranger. He performed many marriages and funerals as a pastor and spent many hours visiting the area nursing homes. He worked with the youth in the Bellefontaine church prior to preaching in Ridgeway and acted as an interim pastor in Bellefontaine Church of the Brethren on South Detroit St. for eight years, retiring in November of 1998. He loved music and played the guitar and mandolin over the years, continuing even after retirement and was a member of the F&AM Lodge #209 in Bellefontaine.

Pastor Gary Brown will officiate a funeral service at 10 a.m. on May 11, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Masonic services being held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God Youth Fund, 1000 E. Brown Ave., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or to any .

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.