URBANA - Barbara Ann Easton, 79, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 11, 1939 in Cable, Ohio, the daughter of Dean Ronald and Elizabeth Adeline (Ropp) DeLaney. She was the 1957 valedictorian of Triad High School. On December 6, 1959 she married Edwin L. Easton, with whom she shared a wonderful life. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1998.

Barbara retired after 30 years of service as the office manager for Dowds Agricultural Services where she assisted in the management of farms as well as the sale of real estate, both residential and farm properties. She was a member of the Ohio Real Estate Association and Delta Theta Tau Sorority.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to take rides in the convertible, spending time at Indian Lake, and traveling. She also had an eye for detail and took pride in decorating her homes.

Barbara was very kind and generous, always giving to those that knew her. She was ready and willing to help others, especially her loved ones.

She is survived by her son, Kevin L. Easton; brothers, D. Lamar (Laura) DeLaney and Harley A. (Jill) Davidson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol DeLaney, Elmer and Ann Easton, John Easton, Harold and Mary Kies; several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephews, Ron and Penny DeLaney, Rita and Butch Helmandollar; as well as many friends, including special friends, Bob and Billie Conner, and their family, Sara Stallsmith, Karen and Ed English, Sue Smith and cousins, Susan and Roger Holycross.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin L. Easton; brother Floyd R. DeLaney; and stepfather, Herman A. Davidson.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ullah and the Urbana Davita Staff.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Starnes officiating.

Entombment will follow in the Shepherd Mausoleum at OakDale Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Lamar DeLaney, Ron DeLaney, Lee Harbour, Patrick Easton, Dale Kret, and Tom Conner. Honorary pallbearers will be Harley Davidson, Robert Conner, and Jeff Wahl.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Association, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 260, Columbus, Ohio 43231 or the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

