URBANA - Barbara Anne Wright, 81, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born April 25, 1939 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (McCarle) Palmer. She was a graduate of Triad High School. Anne attended Grace Baptist Church, Urbana and Middletown Church of God, Cable. She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, trail riding and showing horses. Anne was the first woman on the Champaign County Fair Board. She received the 2015 Head, Heart and Hooves award at the Champaign County fair. Anne was devoted to her children & grandchildren and loved anything horse or dog related.

Anne is survived by her daughters, Michelle "Shelley" (Buster) Ward and Holly Wright Cupps; her son, Dr. Mack (Melinda) Wright; her grandchildren, Blake Cupps, Kenna & Corrine Wright; her sisters-in-law, Bev Palmer, Jerri Palmer; and several nieces, nephews and friends, including special friends Megan Le Van and the Perry family. Anne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry Wright; her brothers Dick & Bob Palmer; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Otis & Mildred Wright; her brother-in-law, Paul Wright; and her sister-in-law, Patty Mazure. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services to celebrate Anne's life will follow at 7: p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Samples officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078, Middletown Church of God, 6205 E. St. Rt. 296, Cable, Ohio 43009 or Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.