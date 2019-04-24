NORTH LEWSIBURG - Barbara "Jeanne" Dallas Neer, 95, of North Lewisburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Vancrest Nursing Home in Urbana. She was born in Urbana on March 17, 1924 to the late William Russell Dallas and Beatrice Thomas Dallas. On August 26, 1945 she married John Luther Neer. Her brothers, Keith, Robert and Donald (Marilyn), brother–in-law Richard Neer, sister-in-law Mary Jane (Neer) and Claude North, niece Melissa North Notestine and nephew Jack North preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, her daughter Susan (Jim) Wish of Bellefontaine, her sons, Kent, Dale (Sara) of Marysville and Chris (Cheryl) of West Jefferson, sisters-in-law June Dallas, Juanita Neer, ten grandchildren, Kasey, Kraig (Megan), Aimee (John) Braswell, Jason (Kristin) Wish, Jon (Kristen) Wish, Joel (Jodie) Wish of Bellefontaine, Clayton (Carol), Elizabeth Neer Petruziello, Thomas and Maureen, seventeen great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

Jeanne graduated from Urbana Local schools. She partnered with her farmer husband in Tipp City, Mechanicsburg, Woodstock and Mingo, raising hogs, registered Angus cattle and feeder cattle. She also kept the records for the farm. It wasn't unusual to see Jeanne driving the truck to the elevator to deliver the grain, helping give the pigs iron shots, driving the cattle or loading pigs.

She and John were members of the Spring Fork Grange while in Plumwood. She was a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club where she enjoyed giving programs, serving in every office, exhibiting flowers at the county fair, landscaping and garden tours. She was a frequent winner of best of show in floral design, a master gardener, regional garden club president and speaker.

She was a 4-H sewing advisor for many years. She was an active and dedicated member of the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church.

She and John actively promoted beef throughout Ohio, at the county fair, Farm Science Review, the state fair and the Ohio Beef Council. Jeanne also was a past president of the Ohio Cattlewomen. They traveled to all fifty states and Brazil attending National Cattlemen's conventions regularly. Through her business, Jeanne's Gifts, she enjoyed creating floral wreaths, crafts and designs to please her customers. She and John reconstructed a pre-1820 log cabin on their property, which they rented for vacations and meetings where they later retired.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, North Lewisburg with Pastor Karen Montgomery.

Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 W. Maple St., North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com