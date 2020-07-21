URBANA - Barbara Dean (Pelphrey) VanHoose of Urbana passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born December 9, 1940 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Glen and Marie (Tackett) Pelphrey.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of more than 33 years, Paul VanHoose, her son, Paul Phillip VanHoose, and her sister, Helen Harmon. She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Bruce (Diana) VanHoose of Urbana, Kay Hoey of Florida, and Christopher (Venus) VanHoose of Urbana, daughter-in-law, Lisa VanHoose of Urbana, her 11 grandchildren, Phillip VanHoose II, Brandon and Amber Spence, Travis VanHoose, Amy Warner, Bradley VanHoose, Jennifer Burkes, Matthew and Zachary Bradford, Jessie Tomsic, and Nicholas VanHoose, 15 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ayden, Connor, Aubri, Keegan, Addie, Mirielle, Nathan, Liam, Cadence, Mathieu, Autumn, Izzie, Jackson, and Noah, her sisters, Wanda Adkins of New Carlisle and Mary Meeks of Tutor Key, KY, brothers, Glen Pelphrey of Van Lear, KY and Hank Pelphrey of Paintsville, KY, and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Barbara worked many years in local nursing homes and retired from Champaign County Nursing Home in 2002 after many years of service. What Barbara loved most of all was to spend time surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home in Urbana, Ohio Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky following a viewing noon-1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 with services to begin at 1 p.m. at Jones-Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky. Funeral services are entrusted to Walter & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com