1/1
Barbara Dean (Pelphrey) VanHoose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Barbara Dean (Pelphrey) VanHoose of Urbana passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born December 9, 1940 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Glen and Marie (Tackett) Pelphrey.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of more than 33 years, Paul VanHoose, her son, Paul Phillip VanHoose, and her sister, Helen Harmon. She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Bruce (Diana) VanHoose of Urbana, Kay Hoey of Florida, and Christopher (Venus) VanHoose of Urbana, daughter-in-law, Lisa VanHoose of Urbana, her 11 grandchildren, Phillip VanHoose II, Brandon and Amber Spence, Travis VanHoose, Amy Warner, Bradley VanHoose, Jennifer Burkes, Matthew and Zachary Bradford, Jessie Tomsic, and Nicholas VanHoose, 15 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ayden, Connor, Aubri, Keegan, Addie, Mirielle, Nathan, Liam, Cadence, Mathieu, Autumn, Izzie, Jackson, and Noah, her sisters, Wanda Adkins of New Carlisle and Mary Meeks of Tutor Key, KY, brothers, Glen Pelphrey of Van Lear, KY and Hank Pelphrey of Paintsville, KY, and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Barbara worked many years in local nursing homes and retired from Champaign County Nursing Home in 2002 after many years of service. What Barbara loved most of all was to spend time surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home in Urbana, Ohio Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky following a viewing noon-1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 with services to begin at 1 p.m. at Jones-Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky. Funeral services are entrusted to Walter & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved