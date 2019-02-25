MECHANICSBURG - Barbara E. (Ferryman) Moore Hill of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Good Shepherd Village, Springfield, Ohio. She was born May 2, 1932 in Mechanicsburg. Barbara was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and was a lifetime resident of Mechanicsburg. She worked as a dispatcher for Mechanicsburg Police Department and was a manager for the Village Apartments. Barbara loved her cats. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Salyers; her grandchildren, Matthew Michael (Joann) Salyers and Joy Lynne (Scott) Broshes; and her great-grandchildren, Damen Matthew Johnson, Grace Ann Slagle, and Hunter Renee Salyers, Fisher Hayes Salyers, Victoria Broshes and Ian Broshes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bessie E. (Tobias) Ferryman; her husbands, Charles C. Salyers, Wayne E. Moore, Steven L. Hill; several brothers; her son, Charles Matthew Salyers; and an infant daughter. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St Paris, OH 43072. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com