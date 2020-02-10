SPRINGFIELD - Barbara Eleanor Oyer Harsh, 90, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Barbara (Bobbie) was born in Augusta, GA on May 29, 1929, the second daughter of Robert and Rosa (Barksdale) Swint. She worked various jobs throughout her life, from a Corrections Officer, Cashier, owning and operating many restaurants throughout the Central Ohio area. She loved her family and friends and loved to be in the public where she could meet and talk to anyone. She loved having yard sales and going to flea markets and bingo, and she never knew a stranger!

Throughout her life, she never allowed anyone to be in need, to go hungry. She helped many, many people in her life because of the love in her heart for everyone. She was truly a gift from God. Barb was raised a Southern Baptist, but enjoyed the Church of God.

Barbara leaves behind 3 sons, James Oyer of Bellefontaine, Mike Oyer and Randy Oyer of Springfield, 4 granddaughters, Stacey Frazier (Chuckie Chronister) of Ridgeway, Ashlie (Jeffrey) Ferrell, of London, April (Mark) Predmore, Toni (James) Rumer, Kevin (April) Oyer, all of Bellefontaine. She had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She had 3 great-granddaughters that were very close and special to her, Chelsey Scott, Charlie and Jordan Chroniste, special nieces, Linda (Sam) Sanders, Melanie (Ken)Oyer Agular, Judy(Ronald) Northup Stokes, and Phyllis Miller, along with many other nieces and nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for Ray (Rhonda) Northup. Barb had many friends and family that she wanted to acknowledge, Flo Kirk of London, Shirley Dozer of Mechanicsburg, Sandra Bishop of Marysville, and Todd Carmean, her auction buddy, and Bill (Cathy) Gray.

Barabara is preceded in death by her husbands, William (Bill) Oyer, Lloyd Harsh, her daughter, Bonnie S. Oyer Frazier, her brothers, Ernest, Robert Jr, Charles (Buddy) Swint, Edward Swint, her sisters, Marjorie (Swint) Gray, Joyce (Swint) Malcolm, and Carolyn (Dewey) Swint Gaddis.

Barbara has requested to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Church of God of Prophecy, 120 Park Ave., Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Miami Valley. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Barb's name to Hospice of Miami Valley.