URBANA - Barbara Ann Hilterbrand, 70, of Urbana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.

She was born on March 19, 1949, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Burns and Cilla (Saddler) Brown. Barbara is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara and Randy Jett and Cheryl and Greg Long; grandchildren, Levi (Sloane) Henry, Tylar Jett, Charles (Rashida) Mack and Travis Long; great-grandchildren, Merrik, Elle and Rashad; siblings, Ralph Brown, Gene (Marsha) Brown, Ronnie (Karen) Brown, Donnie (Kathy) Brown, Robert Brown, Bernice (Lowell) Kennedy; brother-in-law, Fred Wright; special friends, Lori and Ginger; fur babies, Bella, Chole, Bo and Tiny; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by five siblings, Hewbert Brown, Juanita Wright, Betty Woodruff, Bernard Brown and Kenny Brown.

Barbara worked for Drackett Q3 and also WB Marvin Manufacturing. She cleaned houses on the side and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved to dance and listen to music but above all, she loved spending time with her family. Barbara was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church and will be deeply missed by her church family.

Viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 960 Children's Home Rd with service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Aaron Samples will be officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com